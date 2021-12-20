BOSTON — The 76ers added reinforcement.

The team is signing guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract as part of the NBA roster hardship allowance created to combat COVID-19 stoppages.

Sixers reserves Shake Milton, Andre Drummond and Georges Niang are all sidelined after being placed in the COVID health and safety protocols. In all, the Sixers will have six players sidelined for Monday’s meeting with the Boston Celtics at T.D. Garden.

Furkan Korkmaz is out with non-COVID illness. Jaden Springer is in concussion protocols. Ben Simmons has yet to play this season because he remains mentally unfit to compete for the Sixers. The three-time All-Star wants to be traded.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (right ankle soreness), Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) and Danny Green (right hip soreness) are listed as questionable.

Johnson’s signing comes one day after the Sixers signed combo guard Myles Powell to a two-way contract.

Johnson has averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 348 career games over a nine-year career with stops with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. Johnson can play both guard positions and could come in handy for the Sixers while Milton remains sidelined.

Milton was placed in protocols on Sunday and leaves a gap at the reserve point guard slot. A vaccinated player who tests positive for COVID can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Celtics are in worse shape than the Sixers.

Grant Williams, Brodric Thomas, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, Sam Hauser and former Sixers Al Horford and Josh Richardson are sidelined in COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness), Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Romeo Langford (neck pain) are questionable.

The National Basketball Players Association and NBA agreed Sunday night to require additional replacement players for teams dealing with players in protocols.

The rule went into effect Sunday night and will remain in place through Jan. 19.

Teams are allowed to sign replacement players for each positive COVID-19 case on their roster. However, teams have to sign at least one replacement player if they have two positive tests. They must sign at least two if they have three positives and at least three if they have four and so on.

However, if a team can produce 13 healthy players despite positive results, it can decide whether to sign the acceptable number of replacement players.