NEW YORK — What if one of the 76ers’ soon-to-be maximum-salary free agents, Jimmy Butler or Tobias Harris, decides to sign elsewhere?
What if the Sixers are having second thoughts and retaining Butler or Tobias Harris isn’t as high on their priority list as it was weeks ago?
Surely, the Sixers will have options if they don’t re-sign one or both players after free agency begins June 30.
Like Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford would be a great fit in free agency. But the Boston Celtics post player is someone the Sixers must pursue if Butler or Harris leaves or is no longer in their plans.
Horford would be easier to get in free agency. The 33-year-old power forward/center will become an unrestricted free agent after he opted out of the final year of his deal with the Celtics. Brogdon, meanwhile, will become a restricted free agent at the end of the month, meaning the Bucks can match any offer he receives.
A five-time All-Star, Horford was in line to make $30.1 million in Boston next season. But he knows there’s a four-year contract in excess of $100 million waiting for him on June 30, according to the New York Times.
There have been reports that the Dallas Mavericks appear to be the leading candidate to get Horford. The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers also reportedly have some interest in him.
Pursuing Horford would be a no-brainer for the Sixers if Butler or Harris isn’t re-signed. His presence would make them the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, if not the entire NBA.
In Horford, the Sixers would get a proven and versatile post player to start at power forward alongside Joel Embiid or play center on nights the two-time All-Star sits out. If Butler leaves and Harris stays, the addition of Horford would enable Harris to slide from power forward to small forward. If Harris leaves and Butler stays, Butler’s role would remain the same if the Sixers add Horford.
Horford has averaged 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks and shot 36.8 percent on three-pointers in 786 career games over 12 seasons.
Losing Horford would be a major blow for a Celtics squad that is already expected to lose point guard Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.