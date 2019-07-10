LAS VEGAS – It’s official: Al Horford is a 76er.
The Sixers announced Wednesday that the five-time All-Star signed his four-year, $97 million contract with the team. The power forward/center could make up to $109 million.
“We’re excited to welcome one of the NBA’s best frontcourt players in Al Horford to Philadelphia,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “He has built his reputation around hard work and a tradition of winning, which are the same qualities that have formed the foundation of the 76ers. Al’s playmaking, elite defensive talents and veteran leadership confirm why he is a crucial addition to our roster.
"We have gained a championship-level teammate that will not only complement our current makeup, but will help grow our young core as we strive for the highest level of success.”
In Horford, the Sixers get a proven post player to start at power forward alongside Joel Embiid. Horford can also play center on nights Embiid sits out. His presence could make the Sixers the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, if not the entire NBA next season, if they find a shooter to replace Redick.
With the addition of Horford, Tobias Harris will slide back to small forward.
Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks this past season for the Boston Celtics. The 12-year veteran has career averages of 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 786 career games with 782 starts.