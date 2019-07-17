Al Horford is one of only a handful of Latinos in the NBA.
He’s trying to change that.
The new 76er, in partnership with the NBA, is launching the first Jr. NBA camp in the Domincan Republic, the league announced Wednesday.
More than 100 local teenagers will participate in the three-day session later this month in Santo Domingo.
“It is a great honor for me to be able to team up with the Jr. NBA to help continue develop basketball talent in my native Dominican Republic,” said Horford in a release. “I look forward to providing a fun, competitive and engaging three days for these youngsters.”
The NBA said the decision to host the Jr. NBA camp builds on efforts to grow basketball in Latin America.
Joining Horford in his home country will be Sixers player-development coach Drew Jones, who joined the team this summer.