Bringing Horford to the Sixers takes away the Celtics’ best frontcourt defender. Horford arguably gave Embiid the most problems of any defensive matchup in the playoffs. And he was a handful to contain on offense because of the amount of space Boston had. The Celtics are going to be a very different team with the departure of Horford and Kyrie Irving, but no matter the roster, the Celtics have had the Sixers’ number. Taking away Horford, a player who was a problem not only for Embiid but also for Ben Simmons, is a huge plus.