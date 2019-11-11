Al Horford, who has started the first nine games for the 76ers at either power forward or center, won’t play in Tuesday’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a planned rest day.
Horford, 33, is expected to receive periodic rest days. He has enjoyed a productive beginning to his Sixers tenure after spending the previous three seasons with the Boston Celtics.
Horford is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocked shots. He is shooting 46 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range.
More important, Horford has provided a high level of play on the defensive end for the 6-3 Sixers.
In addition, Ben Simmons is questionable with a right shoulder sprain and Shake Milton is doubtful with a bone bruise/mild sprain of his left knee.
Both players will be evaluated on Tuesday morning. Simmons has missed the last two games and Milton, the last six.
Cleveland (4-5) lists forward-center John Henson (right hamstring strain) and rookie swingman Dylan Windler (left lower leg stress reaction) as out.