Allen Iverson named Reebok president of basketball, strengthening long-term connection to the brand

Reebok named former 76ers great Allen Iverson as its vice president of basketball on Thursday.

This move comes in conjunction with Shaquille O’Neal being named president of Reebok basketball by the shoe company.

Both Hall of Famers are long-time brand partners with Reebok.

Iverson’s role will be to drive player recruitment, along with leading grassroots and community-based initiatives along with athlete activations similar to his annual Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

The Sixers selected the guard with the first pick in the 1996 draft. He signed with Reebook before his rookie season. Iverson, 48, has a lifetime contract with Reebok, and will receive a $32 million day on his 55th birthday thanks to a deal he signed in 2001. In addition, he reportedly receives an annual check of $800,000 as part of his lucrative deal.

Iverson, an 11-time all-star, played with the Sixers from 1996 to 2006 and during the 2009-10 season. He also had stints with the Nuggets, Pistons, and Grizzlies during his NBA career. Iverson briefly played for Besiktas Milangaz of the Turkish Basketball League in 2010-11. Iverson averaged 26.7 points in his NBA career and carried the Sixers to the NBA Finals in 2001.

The newly created positions for O’Neal and Iverson come after Reebok’s announcement earlier this month that it would retool its strategy and work to re-emerge in the team sports world and focus on its commitment to basketball performance.