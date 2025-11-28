Sixers’ Andre Drummond leaves Nets game with a knee sprain and will not return

Andre Drummond left the 76ers’ game at the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night with a right knee sprain. The veteran center dropped to the floor after contesting a second-quarter shot, then grabbed at his right leg before being helped off the floor. The 76ers announced that he will not return to the game.

Drummond had been enjoying a resurgent season for the Sixers, averaging 8.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in 16 games entering Friday and filling in as a starter while Joel Embiid has nursed issues with both knees throughout the early season. Drummond had totaled seven points and four rebounds in 10 minutes before leaving the game.

Fellow center Adem Bona on Friday returned from a five-game absence from a sprained ankle. Rookie Johni Broome also saw first-half action after Drummond departed the game. Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker are small-ball options at the center spot, if Drummond and/or Embiid remain sidelined beyond Friday.

The Sixers led 63-48 at halftime.