Former Sixer Andre Iguodala retires after 19 NBA seasons and four titles

Andre Iguodala, who started his career with the 76ers, has retired after 19 NBA seasons.

The Sixers selected Iguodala out of Arizona with the No. 9 pick in the 2004 draft as they tried to forecast a future beyond the prime years of Allen Iverson. Iguodala was soon joined by Jrue Holiday and Evan Turner as potential franchise pillars before the team changed course and started “The Process” era in earnest.

After eight seasons in Philly, Iguodala was shipped to the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team deal in 2014. Iguodala’s Nuggets lost to the Warriors in the NBA playoffs that year and he joined Golden State the next season.

It would prove to be a prudent choice. Iguodala spent eight seasons with the Warriors and won four titles, serving as a key figure in their dynasty run.

He averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his career. But Iguodala’s best numbers came in Philly, where he produced 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists and made an All-Star team.