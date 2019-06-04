The 76ers will interview Avery Johnson for an assistant-coaching position, a league source said. ESPN was first to report the news.
Johnson was the head coach at the University of Alabama the past four seasons. He also had NBA head-coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks.
He compiled a 75-62 record at Alabama before agreeing to a contract buyout. Johnson also has a 254-186 record in seven combined seasons as an NBA head coach. He was named the 2006 NBA coach of the year after leading the Mavericks to a 60-22 record.
Johnson and Sixers coach Brett Brown have a relationship from their days in the San Antonio Spurs organization. Brown was a longtime assistant there before becoming the Sixers head man before the 2013-14 season. Johnson had two stints at a point guard in San Antonio.
The Sixers are looking to replace former assistant Monty Williams, who left at the conclusion of this season to become head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Williams also has ties to the Spurs.