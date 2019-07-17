There are a variety of reasons that this is the case. The most unassailable of them concerns the NBA’s economic structure, and, within that framework, the current composition of the Sixers’ payroll over the next four seasons. Long story short, there would have been almost no competitive advantage had the Sixers managed to sign Simmons to anything less than the full amount available to him under the current terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. With Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford set to earn roughly 80 percent of the salary cap through the next four seasons, and with Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle combining for another five to six percent, the Sixers already would have been within 15 percent of the cap before any additional salary outlay. Factor in cap holds for first-round draft picks and the automatic minimum salary holds for the remaining empty roster spots and that number shrinks to less than 10 percent. At that point, the amount of money available for the Sixers to spend on external talent would have been virtually equal to the amount they’d have using the mid-level exception, which is available to teams that are over the cap.