Ben Simmons has suffered nerve impingement in his lower back and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, according to the 76ers.
Sixers coach Brett Brown said that Simmons suffered lower back tightness on Feb. 19 at practice, the first workout after the All-Star break. Simmons missed the next day’s game, a 112-104 overtime win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets. He returned to the lineup during Saturday’s 119-98 loss in Milwaukee but left with a back injury and only played 4:44.
Since Saturday, Simmons underwent imaging and evaluating, which confirmed the nerve impingement. The Sixers point guard and two-time All-Star, who is averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 assists this season, will undergo daily treatment.
In Monday’s 129-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Shake Milton started at point guard. Brown suggested he might mix and match at the position in Simmons’ absence.