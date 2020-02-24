The injury status of Ben Simmons (back) remains uncertain, and head coach Brett Brown said he has “no idea” how long the 76ers point guard will be sidelined.
The Sixers had said on Sunday that Simmons would miss Monday’s game with Atlanta due to a lower back injury that he re-injured in Saturday’s 119-98 loss at Milwaukee.
A team spokesman said Simmons wasn’t with the team as he receives further treatment and evaluation on his lower back injury. The Sixers issued a statement that they are working in conjunction with Simmons and his management team on a comprehensive evaluation, which is ongoing.
In other injury news, Tobias Harris, who suffered a right knee contusion Saturday in Milwaukee and was originally listed as doubtful, is available to play against the Hawks. Harris hasn’t missed a game this season and has played at least 80 in each of the previous three seasons.
Center Norvel Pelle wasn’t available against Atlanta with an upper respiratory illness.