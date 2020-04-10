Don’t laugh, but I actually read this entire book on Valentine’s Day back in the mid-1990s as an intern for The Virginian-Pilot. Yes, the book was that good. And yes, my dating life might have been that boring at the time. However, I couldn’t put this book down on that particular off-day. I learned a lot about the basketball scene in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn. It was much more than a game. It represented one of the only ways to avoid a life of poverty for many of the young guys there. These families had a lot going against them, including insufficient​ schooling that failed to prepare many for college. This book also introduced me to Stephon Marbury, who at an early age was identified as the Chosen One of Coney Island hoops. But one of the most eye-opening things about this book was that it exposed the slick world of college recruiting. ​