Simmons also joined Robertson and another Hall of Famer, Magic Johnson, as the only players to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists through their first 13 playoff games. He has recorded 221 points, 115 rebounds and 101 assists in 13 playoff appearances. Robertson compiled 381 points, 167 rebounds, and 122 assists in his first 13 playoff games. Johnson had 209 points, 129 rebounds and 125 assists.