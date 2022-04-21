Ben Simmons finally could make his long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons, who was traded to the Nets on Feb. 10, plans to return to the basketball court in Monday’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic. The Nets and Celtics are scheduled to play Games 3 and 4 in Brooklyn on April 23 and 25.

Simmons has not taken the court since the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals. In that game, Simmons passed up a late-game dunk to make a pass to Matisse Thybulle, who was fouled and made one of two shots.

After the game, Simmons faced criticism from coaches, teammates, and fans. Coach Doc Rivers said he was unsure if the Sixers were capable of winning a title with Simmons at point guard. And Joel Embiid reacted in the moment when Simmons refused to dunk. This all set the stage for what became the Simmons saga, as the point guard felt ostracized and asked to be traded. When that wasn’t granted, he held out until he was moved.

After a year out of basketball, it took Simmons some time to ramp back up and get in shape. He was sidelined with back issues and needed more conditioning upon arrival in Brooklyn, but it looks like the stage is set for him to finally get back to simply playing basketball.