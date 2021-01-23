On Friday night, they took an important step in that direction, with Seth Curry returning from an eight-game absence to drain a trio of three-pointers. While Curry is hardly an elite defender, the starting unit’s numbers have ballooned in his absence. With the team back to full strength, the Sixers are optimistic that the formula will soon return. In Simmons, they have a player who continues his evolution into one of the league’s most impactful on-ball defenders. In Embiid, they have a center who is one of the game’s two best rim protectors. And in Danny Green, they have a veteran who has long been considered in the upper echelon of stoppers.