Butler, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract before Saturday’s deadline and test free agency, is one of the Rockets’ main targets. ESPN reported Tuesday night they want to do a sign-and-trade for him. The Sixers would have to sign him to a four-year deal and trade him to Houston. To make the deal work, Sixers would have to take in two of the three salaries of Clint Capela ($14.9 million), Eric Gordon ($14.0 million) and P.J. Tucker ($8.3 million).