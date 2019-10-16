Ben Simmons hosted his second annual “Coats for Kids” event at Henry C. Lea Elementary School on Wednesday morning. Simmons partnered with the 76ers and Operation Warm to donate winter coats to every student at the West Philadelphia school.
The kids gathered in the gym at about 9:30 a.m., and waited for Simmons. Kids, teachers and other staff members danced to the music being played and had competitions in the energetic gymnasium.
Simmons arrived about 10:30 and was quickly greeted by about 100 students racing toward him and screaming with open arms.
“A little nerve-racking, but it was so exciting to see for the kids,” school principal ShaVon Savage said. “Anytime you have a big celebrity like that come to your school when you’re this young, it’s something you’ll never forget.”
Coats were placed on tables and separated by sizes. Simmons posed for pictures and engaged in conversations with the kids as he paced through the gym, helping them find the perfect coats.
Coats for Kids has supplied new winter coats to more than 1,200 students in two years.
“I just try to do everything I can to help people. Any way I can help kids out during the winter or school, I love to do that,” Simmons said.