As expected, Ben Simmons signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension on Tuesday to remain with the 76ers.
This comes as no surprise, as the team and Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, have been working out details since July 2. Simmons and Paul agreed to the contract on Monday. The max extension was originally believed to be $168.2 million. However, it’s actually higher than $170 million because of the new salary-cap projections.
“Ben Simmons is an important piece of our core and he is one of the NBA’s most dynamic and talented young players,” general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “It was a priority for our organization that we finalize a contract extension with Ben this summer."
Brand noted that Simmons was the Rookie of the Year his first season and a All-Star in his second campaign. The team expects him to continue to grow and be successful for seasons to come.
“Ben positively impacts the game in so many ways,” Brand said, "and we look forward to continuing our championship pursuits with him as one of our leaders.”
The extension, which will begin during the 2020-21 season, is reportedly the richest contract for an Australian athlete. Simmons could receive more than $200 million if he makes the All-NBA team this season.
Simmons, who will turn 23 on Saturday, is a triple-double machine and one of the NBA’s young superstars, so extending his contract was an easy decision for the ownership group and front office.
He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists this past season. Simmons also had 10 triple-doubles, increasing his career total to 22. He joins Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only NBA players with at least 10 triple-doubles in each of their first two seasons.
Simmons also joined Robertson and another Hall of Famer, Magic Johnson, as the only players to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists through their first 13 playoff games. He has recorded 221 points, 115 rebounds and 101 assists in 13 playoff appearances. Robertson compiled 381 points, 167 rebounds, and 122 assists in his first 13 playoff games. Johnson had 209 points, 129 rebounds, and 125 assists.