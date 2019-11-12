Ben Simmons is available for the 76ers game tonight at the Wells Fargo Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Simmons suffered a sprained right shoulder in the first quarter of a 106-104 loss to the Jazz last Wednesday in Utah. He missed the Sixers’ 100-97 loss to Denver and Sunday’s 114-106 home win over the Charlotte Hornets.
In addition, Shake Milton, who has missed six games with a bone bruise/mild sprain in his left knee, is also available.
Trey Burke is out with left calf tightness and the Sixers are treating it as a day-to-day situation.