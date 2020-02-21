Ben Simmons, who missed the Sixers’ 112-104 overtime win on Thursday with lower-back tightness, will be listed as probable for Saturday’s game in Milwaukee against the Bucks.
Simmons went through an individualized workout on Friday, according to a team official.
Thursday was the third game of the season he has missed. In November, Simmons was sidelined for two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He suffered the back injury during practice on Wednesday.
Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, an NBA fifth-best 8.3 assists and a league-leading 2.2 steals.