Former Sixers star Ben Simmons and agency Klutch Sports ‘mutually part ways’

Ben Simmons and agency Klutch Sports have “mutually decided to part ways,” according to ESPN.

Simmons had been with Klutch since he was a draft prospect, before he was selected first overall by the 76ers in 2016. The agency also negotiated the three-time All-Star’s max contract signed in 2019.

Following a public trade demand and holdout for the bulk of the 2021-22 season, the Sixers dealt Simmons (and Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft capital) to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden last February.

Simmons has struggled since becoming a Net, missing the remainder of last season with a back injury before averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games this season. He has not played since Feb. 15 due to a knee injury.