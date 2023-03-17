Skip to content
Sixers
Link copied to clipboard

Former Sixers star Ben Simmons and agency Klutch Sports ‘mutually part ways’

Simmons was a Klutch Sports client since his predraft process in 2016 and remained with the agency as he became the Sixers' No. 1 draft pick and signed a max deal.

Former Sixer star Ben Simmons is no longer a member of the Klutch Sports agency.
Former Sixer star Ben Simmons is no longer a member of the Klutch Sports agency.Read moreYONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Ben Simmons and agency Klutch Sports have “mutually decided to part ways,” according to ESPN.

Simmons had been with Klutch since he was a draft prospect, before he was selected first overall by the 76ers in 2016. The agency also negotiated the three-time All-Star’s max contract signed in 2019.

Following a public trade demand and holdout for the bulk of the 2021-22 season, the Sixers dealt Simmons (and Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft capital) to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden last February.

Simmons has struggled since becoming a Net, missing the remainder of last season with a back injury before averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games this season. He has not played since Feb. 15 due to a knee injury.

Published 
    Gina Mizell
    I cover the Philadelphia 76ers. I pursue stories that lift the curtain on the Sixers' people and process (pun sometimes intended), and that help readers feel connected to the team.