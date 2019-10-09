The clock was winding down at the end of the half and the crowd was urging Ben Simmons on. So he fired a three at the buzzer and drained it, his first as a pro.
It might have only been an exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, but the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center went crazy.
That gave the Sixers an 82-41 hafltime lead and the crowd and Simmons’ teammates reacted as if it were a playoff victory.
In his first two regular seasons, Simmons was 0 for 17 from three-point range. He is also 0 for 1 in the playoffs.
In addition, he had been 0 for 1 in the preseason from three-point range.