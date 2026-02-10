Ben Simmons starred in a Super Bowl commercial about helping people get over their celebrity exes

Philly fans probably weren’t expecting to see Ben Simmons during the Super Bowl — but the former Sixers first-round pick made headlines on Sunday that don’t have to do with professional fishing.

Simmons starred alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish in an ad, which debuted on Instagram before the Big Game, for fantasy sports app Sleeper.

The commercial introduces a fictional “Simmons & Haddish” law firm and pokes fun at Simmons’ ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who starred in her own Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl commercial, teasing the Kardashian dating curse.

“Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed,” Jenner says in her ad. “Any basketball player who dates me, kind of hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this … modeling?”

Jenner and Simmons were first linked together in May 2018 before calling it quits in May 2019. She has also dated Devin Booker, Jordan Clarkson, and Blake Griffin. Booker responded to the ad on X. But, Simmons had his own response to Jenner’s recent commercial.

“Are your exes subbing you in commercials?” Simmons says in the Sleepers ad.

“If so, you may be entitled to retribution,” Haddish adds. “You need emotional injury specialists Simmons & Haddish. You need the ex-communicators.”

Simmons and Haddish offer their services to help during celebrity breakups. The ad featured many famous exes, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, rapper Cardi B’s ex-husband Offset, and reality star Chelley Bissainthe’s ex-boyfriend Ace Greene.

Each ex had their own testimony for the work of Simmons & Haddish, including Nicole — and they didn’t have the best reviews.

“Simmons & Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole ‘ex-girlfriend’ fiasco quickly,” Nicole says.

Simmons interjected with a reference to Kelce’s current fiancée, Taylor Swift: “That doesn’t sound right … I said ‘swiftly.’ Why is that so hard to remember?”

The ex-communicators even had their own catchy theme song.

When your ex becomes a hater, call the ex-communicators. Simmons & Haddish.

With a return to the NBA currently on hold, Simmons is now a controlling operator of the South Florida Sails Angling Club, a team in the Sports Fishing Championship. When he’s not fixing celebrity relationships, that is.