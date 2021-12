Joel Embiid (21) of the Philadelphia 76ers is closely guarded by P.J. Washington (25) of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 06, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS) Read more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 127-124 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets Monday night at the Spectrum Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 43 points and 15 rebounds to go with a team-high seven assists. His point total was also a season high. Embiid scored six of the Sixers’ eight points in the overtime.

Worst performance: Cody Martin finished with a game-worst minus 13 and committed four turnovers for the Hornets.

Best defensive performance: Kelly Oubre Jr finished with a game-high four steals to go with one block. The Hornets forward also finished with a team-high 35 points.

Worst statistic: The Sixers couldn’t hold onto the ball. They committed 15 turnovers that led to 23 points by Charlotte.

Best statistic: Oubre’s three-point shooting. He made 6 of 13 (46.1%) three-pointers.

Best of the best: This marked the Sixers’ 15th straight victory against the Hornets, marking the longest current winning streak by any NBA team against a particular opponent.

