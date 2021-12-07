CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 127-124 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets Monday night at the Spectrum Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 43 points and 15 rebounds to go with a team-high seven assists. His point total was also a season high. Embiid scored six of the Sixers’ eight points in the overtime.

Worst performance: Cody Martin finished with a game-worst minus 13 and committed four turnovers for the Hornets.

Best defensive performance: Kelly Oubre Jr finished with a game-high four steals to go with one block. The Hornets forward also finished with a team-high 35 points.

Worst statistic: The Sixers couldn’t hold onto the ball. They committed 15 turnovers that led to 23 points by Charlotte.

Best statistic: Oubre’s three-point shooting. He made 6 of 13 (46.1%) three-pointers.

Best of the best: This marked the Sixers’ 15th straight victory against the Hornets, marking the longest current winning streak by any NBA team against a particular opponent.

