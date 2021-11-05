DETROIT — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 109-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena

Best performance: Seth Curry paced the Sixers with 23 points while making 4 of 8 three-pointers. He did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring 16 points and hitting 3 of 4 threes.

Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give it to Trey Lyles, who missed all four of his shots while scoring two points. He finished with one rebound and didn’t have any assists while finishing with a minus nine in 10 minutes, 2 seconds for Detroit.

Best defensive performance: Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle finished with a game-high three blocks and a steal in his second start of the season.

Worst statistic: Cade Cunningham struggled from the field.. The Pistons point guard made just 4 of 17 shots (23.5)%.

Best statistic: The Pistons were clutch from the foul line. They made 17 of 19 free throws (89.5%).

Best of the best: The Sixers made 12 of 32 three-pointers to hit double-digit three-pointers in nine straight games to begin the season. Before this year, the Sixers’ record was two straight games, which came at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Best of the best off the court: While checking in at the scorer’s table in the fourth quarter, Joel Embiid leaned over and lightheartedly yelled “Detroit basketball!” in the microphone, which was turned off. The facial expressions on the Pistons employees, working at the table, were priceless.