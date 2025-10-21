Delaware Blue Coats name JP Clark as new head coach

JP Clark has been named head of the 76ers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

He replaces Mike Longabardi, who was promoted to Sixers assistant coach this summer. Clark had previously served as a Blue Coats assistant since 2021. Before joining the organization, he spent seven years with the Los Angeles Clippers. He started his professional basketball career with the Boston Celtics, first as an assistant coach for their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. He later served as a Celtics player-development assistant.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach this team and work with the great people in this organization,” Clark said after being named head coach. “I extend my sincere thanks to Daryl Morey, Nick Nurse, and [Blue Coats general manager] Ariana Andonian for this tremendous opportunity and for their confidence in me.

“I look forward to building on the Blue Coats’ strong history of player development and winning to achieve even greater accomplishments together.”

During his tenure in Delaware, the Blue Coats won a G League title (2023) and a Winter Showcase Cup (2021). The team also amassed three Eastern Conference titles.