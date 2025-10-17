Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers joins Josh Harris’ HSBE Sports as president

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that Bob Myers, former Golden State Warriors president and general manager, will become president of HBSE Sports.

Myers joins the organization founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer in a full-time role, leaving his ESPN basketball analyst position to elevate HBSE’s sports properties.

In addition to the 76ers, HBSE owns the Washington Commanders of the NFL, New Jersey Devils of the NHL, and Crystal Palace F.C. of the Premier League. It also has an investment in Joe Gibbs Racing, a NASCAR team.

Myers will also continue his consulting role with Harris, the Commanders’ managing partner.

“Our goal has been to hire, grow, and retain the best and brightest executives in the world and we are a stronger, more dynamic organization with the addition of Bob Myers,” Harris and Blitzer said in a joint statement. “His experience as an architect of championship teams will complement our existing leadership structure, while also allowing HBSE to maximize opportunities across our portfolio. We’re excited to have Bob continue his storied career here at HBSE.”

The California native spent 14 years as a sports agent before taking a front-office role with the Warriors in 2011. He rose to the ranks of president and general manager during his 12-year tenure in Golden State. He was NBA Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017 and led the Warriors to the 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 NBA titles.

“I have been fortunate to know Josh and David for a long time, and I’ve always greatly admired them and respected how they’ve built such an impressive global sports portfolio,” Myers said. “This role was intriguing because it provides the opportunity to work with some of the industry’s most talented leaders and executives across the world’s biggest sports leagues. By leveraging HBSE’s global presence in sports, we can create competitive advantages for our athletes and teams that enhance our ability to win.

“This is the type of challenge and opportunity I was looking for, and I’m grateful to Josh and David for the chance to be a part of HBSE.”