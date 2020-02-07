At the very least, it’s fair to wonder whether, moving forward, the Sixers might benefit from limiting Embiid’s minutes. Or, at least, limiting his role in the offense. Embiid’s shooting hand might be healthy, but a player’s guide hand can have a significant impact on his shot, and it stands to reason that impact only increases the more pounding that hand takes. At the risk of projecting something that isn’t there, it certainly seems as if Embiid’s hand has knocked him out of his usual equilibrium. He isn’t getting the results that he usually gets on the shots that he usually takes, and the resulting frustration is the sort of thing that can bleed into every aspect of a player’s game. Even if it is not a conscious thing, anybody who has been injured can tell you that the subconscious understanding that you are not 100 percent can impact you as much as the physiological symptoms/limitations.