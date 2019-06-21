Yet another Philly-area player will look to start his NBA career in Atlanta.
Charlie Brown, the St. Joseph’s forward who entered the NBA draft but wasn’t selected Thursday night, will sign a two-way, one-year contract with the Hawks, according to his agent, Andre Buck.
This comes after the Hawks acquired former Friends’ Central and Virginia star De’Andre Hunter and former Duke and Westtown School star Cam Reddish in the first round Thursday.
The minimum Brown will make under the two-way deal is $85,000, Buck said. A player on a two-way deal may spend up to 45 days with the NBA team, spending the rest of the time in the NBA’s G League. The more days with an NBA team, the higher the salary.
Buck said that after the draft, he heard from several NBA teams, with varying offers.
“I had at least 12 teams call me, and others were offering a summer league [deal], less of a guarantee in terms of money,” Buck said. “It wasn’t just money with Atlanta. They had done a lot of work on him and scouted him hard.”
Brown had 17 predraft workouts, including one with the 76ers.
The 6-foot-7 Brown was MVP of the Philadelphia Public League’s B Division in 2014-15 while playing for George Washington. This past season, as a redshirt sophomore, he led the Atlantic 10 with a 19.0 scoring average. Brown averaged 6.2 rebounds and shot 35.6 percent from three-point range and 84.5 percent from the foul line. He finished his two seasons with the Hawks with 1,006 points.