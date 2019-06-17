The 76ers have added a local flavor to what is expected to be their last predraft workout.
Former St. Joe’s standout Charlie Brown Jr. will be among the draft hopefuls Tuesday at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden. The others are Kyle Guy (Virginia), James Palmer Jr. (Nebraska), Yovel Zoosman (Israel), Darius Bazley (Princeton High School, Ohio), and Armoni Brooks (Houston).
Bazley is the headliner.
The 6-foot-9, 208-pound forward decided to skip college after graduating from Princeton High School near Cincinnati in 2018. Instead of playing at Syracuse, he signed with the Klutch Sports Group and accepted a three-month internship worth $1 million at New Balance. Bazley also has a multiyear contract with the shoe company that could reach $14 million if he hits performance incentives.
He averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals as a high school senior in 2017-18. He could hear his name called early in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center.
He is long and athletic and can defend multiple positions. Initially, his strength will be on the defensive end.
The Sixers have the 24th pick and four second-round selections: Nos. 33, 34, 42 and 54.
Brown, a graduate of George Washington High in Philly, left St. Joe’s after his redshirt sophomore season. The 22-year-old concluded his college career with 1,006 points and 352 rebounds in 63 games.
The all-Big 5 first-team selection was the Atlantic 10 Conference’s leading scorer at 19.0 points per game. The 6-7, 199-pound forward also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He’s projected to be late second-round pick.
Guy, a 6-2 guard, was a consensus third-team All-American this past season. He was also the NCAA Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player for the NCAA-champion Cavaliers. The 21-year-old averaged 12.4 points and shot 42.5 percent on three-pointers in his three seasons at Virginia. He would be a good option for the Sixers at 42.
Palmer, a 6-6, fifth-year senior wing, could be a late second-round pick. His strength is his ability to play in transition, but he needs to be a more consistent perimeter shooter.
Brooks, a 6-3 guard, was a three-point threat in three seasons at Houston. The 21-year-old is the fifth player in school history with 200 or more career three-pointers (229). He’s expected to go undrafted.
Zoosman, a 6-7 shooting guard, averaged 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds this past season for Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel). The 21-year-old hopes to become the first Israeli player drafted since Omri Casspi in 2009 and just the third Israeli to play in the NBA.