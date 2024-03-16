Hornets’ Brandon Miller ejected after elbowing Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey in the face
Maxey, who had a bloody nose, received treatment from the Sixers head athletic trainer and remained in the game on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller was ejected after elbowing 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey in the face during Saturday night’s game at the Wells Fargo Center.
Miller received a flagrant foul 2 for his actions. The rookie used the unsportsmanlike tactic to create space while dribbling up the court with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first half.
Maxey, who had a bloody nose, received treatment from Sixers head athletic trainer Kevin Johnson and remained in the game.
Miller, a 6-foot-8 rookie, left with six points, two rebounds, and a block in 15:20 played. Meanwhile, Maxey had 14 points and three assists at the half. The Sixers led 53-47 at intermission.