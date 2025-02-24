Sixers drop eighth straight game with 142-110 blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls

The 76ers had another negative night … depending on who you ask.

For those wanting them to reach the postseason, Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls could be a detriment.

The Sixers missed out on an opportunity to clinch the season series over the Bulls following the 142-110 decision at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers still hold a 2-1 series advantage over Chicago. They will face off, again, in the April 13 regular-season finale at The Center. A victory would give the Sixers the head-to-head tiebreaker should the teams finish with identical records.

But it was a great night for fans wanting the Sixers to pile up their losses keep their top-six protected first-round pick in June’s draft.

The loss also dropped the Eastern Conference’s 12th-place Sixers (20-37) 2½ games behind the 10th-place Bulls (23-35) with 25 games remaining. That has some significance as the teams that finish Nos. 7 through 10 will participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament. And it extended their losing streak to eight games. Overall, the Sixers, who have the league’s sixth-worst record, have lost 10 of their last 11 contests.

Joel Embiid missed the game after being downgraded from questionable. The Sixers’ center and the team are considering alternative options, including another surgery, for his ailing left knee. His absence led to the Sixers unveiling their 36th different starting lineup of the season. Two of their starters, Guerschon Yabusele (corneal abrasion in right eye) and Quentin Grimes (right knee soreness) left the game in the third quarter.

Their departures didn’t have any impact on the game.

The Bulls built a commanding 30-point cushion with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter. They extended their lead to 50 points in the fourth quarter. And Chicago dominated this game from the start. The Bulls’ 75 points in the first half were a season-high for a team that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Things were so bad that Sixers were booed more times than they made three-point shots (10).

The Sixers finished 10 of 40 on three-pointers while shooting 38.9% from the field. Meanwhile, the Bulls did whatever they wanted offensively. Chicago shot 50.6% and made 18 of 40 three-pointers.

Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Sixers with 19 points apiece. Tyrese Maxey, who was playing with a sprained right finger, had 13 points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Chicago’s Josh Giddy finished with a game-high 25 points, while Kevin Huerter made 7 of 11 three-pointers to finish with 23 points.

Undermanned affair

As has been the case recently, the Sixers participated in another undermanned ballgame.

The Bulls were without Nikola Vucevic (right calf tightness), Patrick Williams (right quadriceps tendinitis), Jalen Smith (concussion), and Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder subluxation).

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers were without Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), and Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain).

Up next

The Sixers will travel to Madison Square Garden Wednesday to face the New York Knicks (7 p.m., ESPN). This marks the third of four series meetings for the Atlantic Division rivals. The Knicks (37-20) hold a 2-0 series advantage.