Cooper DeJean shines at the inaugural Roots Picnic celebrity basketball game

“Man, Coop hooping,” said Philly boxer Jaron “Boots” Ennis as he approached the sideline at halftime.

By then, Cooper DeJean already had 12 points — scoring the first eight of his team’s 11 points. After his impressive alley oop from Saquon Barkley went viral, the Eagles’ cornerback continues to show the world that he doesn’t only shine on the football field.

In the inaugural Roots Picnic celebrity basketball game, DeJean joined Team Gillie alongside players like Gillie Da King, rappers Rob49 and DaBaby, and Vikings’ cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, as they competed against Team Wallo, which included players like Damar Hamlin, “Boots” Ennis, Christian Lyons, and Mo’Ne Davis.

DeJean put on a show at the Alan Horwitz Sixth Man Center, leading both teams in scoring with 25 points as Big Dom DiSandro watched from the sidelines, looking like a proud father in his signature track suit next to Sixers guard Kyle Lowry.

But Big Dom wasn’t the only one there to see DeJean. In fact, the entire Philadelphia Youth Basketball team waited patiently on the sideline before the game to catch the Super Bowl champion in action. North Philly natives Denver Marsh, 13, and Rasham Boyd, 14, were just a few of the onlookers excited to watch DeJean play.

“To be honest, I’m here to see Cooper DeJean,” Marsh said. “I see his highlights and he can dunk. He looks like he pretty good at basketball.”

“He’s not just a [defensive back], that’s Cooper DeJean,” Boyd agreed. “Who said white boys can’t jump?”

And DeJean didn’t disappoint. In the first half, he stayed inside the paint and added to his highlight reel, jumping up for the alley-oop to hammer it down. He showed a different side of his game in the second half, starting the third quarter with a three from way behind the arc.

There was even a point the defensive back was on the bench and Gillie still managed to pass him the ball for a deep three — of course, DeJean didn’t make that one. And when it came down to the last five seconds, DeJean found himself holding the ball at half court with a chance to win it for his team. Unfortunately, he didn’t make that one either. I guess he is still human after all.

Lyons followed DeJean in scoring with 22 points, ultimately being named MVP as he led Team Wallo to victory. Gillie finished the night with 12 points, and William Penn Charter guard Jake West finished with nine points.

As the game to an end, children flooded the court with sharpies looking for autographs. Streamer N3on, signed for fans and had his own interaction with Big Dom.

“I’m trying to do some stuff,” Big Dom said on N3on’s stream. “Your name comes up a lot with players, I’ve been with the Eagles now 27 years.”

After exchanging numbers, N3on threw out the idea of streaming at Eagles’ training camp and Big Dom didn’t turn it down. Looks like both DeJean and Big Dom were making things happen on the court.