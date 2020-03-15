The Athletic reported Saturday night that Detroit Pistons forward-center Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus.
Wood and the Pistons played against the 76ers on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Shortly after the Sixers’ 124-106 win, the NBA suspended the season.
- National Basketball Players Association alerts members that a percentage of payment could be withheld in event of a cancellation
- Sixers reach out to season ticket holders, but don’t detail options if a game is canceled or played in an empty arena
- NBA commissioner Adam Silver isn’t ready to give up on regular season
Reached Saturday evening, a Sixers official declined comment.
A Sixers official said Thursday that the team was trying to arrange for players and staff to receive COVID-19 testing.
Wood played 38 minutes, 58 seconds against the Sixers and had 32 points and seven rebounds.
It’s the third positive test of an NBA player. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive earlier.
The Pistons released this statement:
“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19.
“A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.
“We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”