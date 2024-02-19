Report: Sixers to sign forward Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract

The Sixers plan to sign Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract, The Athletic reported Monday. Bazley has spent the season with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

A 6-foot-8 power forward, Bazley is averaging 20.1 points and 9.8 rebounds in Delaware, his first season in the G League after spending four seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

Bypassing college after starring in high school in Ohio, Bazley was drafted 23rd overall in 2019 by the Utah Jazz and traded to the Thunder. He has averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 228 career NBA games.

After the trade deadline, the Sixers opened up three roster spots, one of which they filled by signing Kyle Lowry. Now, the 23-year-old Bazley will get his first opportunity with the Sixers at the NBA level on a 10-day deal.