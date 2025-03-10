Daryl Morey says ‘anger is all that drives Sixers fans’ — and right now they’re angry

Daryl Morey opened his panel discussion with Pablo Torre at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference by saying he’d been nervous about it all week.

Those nerves? Morey said they stemmed from sitting next to an actual “genius,” MIT economics professor Sendhil Mullainathan. Morey, on the other hand, is only “sarcastically referred to as one,” Torre joked.

As the Sixers enter the final stretch of their worst season under Morey, with Joel Embiid officially shut down for the year and the remaining players limping toward the NBA draft lottery, Morey said he felt “very vulnerable” on stage talking during his first losing season as a GM. But he embraced the moment and poked fun at his and the Sixers failures — but also still managed to tick off the fans.

“We lost to a Knicks team that was not as good as the Celtics team we lost to the year before,” Morey said. “I was very down after the loss. I was like, ‘Man, people are going to be so angry.’ And, they were angry, obviously, everyone wants us to win, but they were less angry than the year before, and anger is all that drives Sixers fans.”

Morey later joked that “the aggregators are going to have a field day with this.” But if he wanted to drive Sixers fans’ anger, he’d already done so to great success — not that the fans needed much help.

Last week, fans seemed more disappointed than anything else as they discussed their feelings toward the team. But after another week featuring losses in three of four games, some fans are already canceling their season ticket packages for next year. And Sixers players, including Paul George, were booed during a surprise appearance in their own building at WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown at the Wells Fargo Center.

But Morey didn’t just take shots at angry Sixers fans. Morey made plenty of jokes at his own expense during the discussion of algorithms and AI in sports. Compared to Mullainathan, whose resume includes a MacArthur Genius Grant and a number of significant pieces of economic research, Morey joked that his is “hasn’t won yet.”

Mullainathan’s not a basketball guy, but hopefully Morey brought back some of that genius to help the Sixers. It can’t get much worse, right?