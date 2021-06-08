The NBA fined 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey $75,000 on Monday and the Sixers are also being fined $75,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. The fines are in response to a social media post Morey made June 3 regarding the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

Contacted by The Inquirer, a Sixers official declined comment.

Morey tweeted “join ‘em” on an Instagram post that Steph Curry posted after his brother, Sixers shooting guard Seth Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points in the Sixers 129-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday to clinch their opening-round Eastern Conference series in five games.

A few minutes after his tweet, Morey must have realized he would be in some hot water so he gave an explanation.

The NBA didn’t think it was such an innocent tweet.

Here was the original post by Stephen Curry (stephencurry30) saying, “Aye yo sdotcurry...you killed tonight.

This isn’t the first controversy that Morey has been involved in regarding social media.

» READ MORE: The Sixers need to defend three-pointers better, and it starts with containing Trae Young | Off the Dribble

On Oct. 4, 2019, while general manager of the Houston Rockets, he tweeted in support of the 2019-20 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests: “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

The tweet was deleted, but it led to China pulling the NBA off its airwaves and suspending sponsorship agreements with the league. The league returned to Chinese airwaves for the first time during the NBA Finals.