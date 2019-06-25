David Heller is no longer part of the 76ers’ ownership group.
The businessman and former Goldman Sachs executive has sold his interest in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which oversees the team. Heller bought into the Sixers back in 2011 as a limited partner to Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the co-managing partners.
The New York resident had been heavily involved in the Sixers’ basketball decisions, sources said. But he wasn’t as visible after Elton Brand was named general manager last year.
Last summer, head coach Brett Brown was named the interim general manager after Bryan Colangelo resigned as president of basketball operations/general manager. But sources said that Heller ran the show in Colangelo’s absence, and that he, more than Brown, was the acting GM at least through the NBA draft process, if not the whole offseason. Sources said that Harris listened intently to Heller.
The team denied those claims and said that, while Heller was involved in the draft process, he wasn’t as powerful or as involved as the sources made him out to be.