Without Joel Embiid, James Harden, Sixers outlasted by Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets in 116-111 loss

DENVER — The 76ers forewarned us.

They said fielding a healthy team in the postseason was the sole focus. Joel Embiid even stated he doesn’t care about the MVP race. He stressed that his main priority is getting his body ready for what he hopes is a long playoff run. The team wants to do the same thing for James Harden.

So the duo missed what wasexpected to be a big game for both the Sixers and Embiid’s MVP candidacy. Their absence resulted in a 116-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, who was voted MVP the past two seasons, finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. It was his NBA-leading 29th triple-double of the season.

Tyrese Maxey kept the Sixers competitive for a half, scoring 25 of his 29 points before intermission. However, the Nuggets (51-24) appeared to have the game locked up after a 21-2 run to build a commanding 83-61 lead with 5 minutes, 3 seconds left in third quarter.

However, the Sixers bench players and their relentless play made things close again. The reserves made it a three-point game (114-111) on Montrezl Harrell’s dunk with 28.9 seconds left before the Nuggets closed out the game.

The loss dropped the Sixers to 49-26. It also marked their third straight loss and fourth in five games. The Sixers had once hoped to contend for the Eastern Conference title.

However, this loss dropped the third-place team five games behind the conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks with seven games left. The Sixers are also three games behind the second-place Boston Celtics. And they’re just 1 ½ games ahead of the fourth-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

And anything close to Embiid’s standard performance would have put the MVP race to rest.

This was supposed to be the second of two MVP showdowns with Jokić. Embiid has been this season’s frontrunner of late after finishing second to Jokić in the MVP voting the past two seasons.

“He’s been complaining about it today in shootaround,” coach Doc Rivers said of Embiid’s calf. “I just didn’t like the way he was moving. And it was not a hard decision for us.”

The Sixers want to use precaution with Embiid’s calf. The six-time All-Star originally felt calf discomfort in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on March 20 at the Wells Fargo Center. He felt pain again in the first half of the Sixers’ game against the Bulls on Wednesday at the United Center. He sat out of the second half of the blowout victory for precautionary reasons. Then Embiid played in the back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors (Friday) and Phoenix Suns (Saturday). He was sluggish and tired against the Suns. After that game, Embiid said he would see how his body felt before determining if he would play against the Western Conference leading Nuggets (51-24).

Rivers said he ruled Embiid out of the game.

But in hindsight might Rivers wish that he had held Embiid out in one of the back-to-backs? That might have enabled the big center to feel better on Monday.

Would it have made more sense to rule him out of one of the back-to-backs?

“Not really, I mean he would have still felt it at some points,” Rivers said. “I think you wish that and everybody else because they want to see these two guys play. But no is the answer.”

Harden participated in Monday morning’s shootaround and looked great during his post-shootaround workout. The expectation was the 10-time All-Star point guard was going to play. However, he was ruled out 30 minutes before tipoff. It marked the fourth straight game Harden missed due to left Achilles soreness.

Maxey’s moments

Maxey’s play made up for the absences of Embiid and Harden for a little while.

The guard was, by far, the best player on the floor in the first half. He kept making big shot after big shot to keep the Sixers close. His 25 first-half points came on 10-for-16 shooting. However, Maxey shot 2 of 5 after intermission.

With Embiid and Harden out, De’Anthony Melton and Dewayne Dedmon joined Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup.

Tucker (0-for-2 shooting) and Dedmon (0-for-2) failed to score a point.

Jokić's night

Jokić recorded his 29th triple-double of the season. He was more of a distributor for three quarters, attempting just nine shots and making six of them. But he constantly set teammates up for great scoring opportunities and grabbed rebounds while excelling as a point center. He ended up making 8 of 11 shots.

Up Next

The Sixers will look to snap their losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.