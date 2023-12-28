Detroit Pistons tie Sixers’ record 28-game losing streak for longest overall in U.S. professional sports

HOUSTON – The 76ers now have company.

The Detroit Pistons lost, 128-122, in overtime to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden Thursday night to tie the Sixers for the longest overall losing streak in U.S. professional sports.

After starting the season 2-1, the Pistons have now lost 28 consecutive games. They previously broke the 26-game single-season mark shared by the 2013-14 Sixers and 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons (2-29) started the season with victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. However, the 118-102 victory over the Bulls on Oct. 28 has been their last.

The Sixers established their record during the end of the 2014-15 season and start of 2015-16. They concluded the 2014-15 season with 10 consecutive losses and began the 2015-16 season with 18 more, on the way to a 10-72 record.

With a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, the Pistons will replace the Sixers in the history books for futility.