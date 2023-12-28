Detroit Pistons tie Sixers’ record 28-game losing streak for longest overall in U.S. professional sports
If the Pistons lose to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, they will replace the Sixers in the history books for futility.
HOUSTON – The 76ers now have company.
The Detroit Pistons lost, 128-122, in overtime to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden Thursday night to tie the Sixers for the longest overall losing streak in U.S. professional sports.
After starting the season 2-1, the Pistons have now lost 28 consecutive games. They previously broke the 26-game single-season mark shared by the 2013-14 Sixers and 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pistons (2-29) started the season with victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. However, the 118-102 victory over the Bulls on Oct. 28 has been their last.
The Sixers established their record during the end of the 2014-15 season and start of 2015-16. They concluded the 2014-15 season with 10 consecutive losses and began the 2015-16 season with 18 more, on the way to a 10-72 record.
With a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, the Pistons will replace the Sixers in the history books for futility.