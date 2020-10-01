It’s clear that Doc Rivers is now the leading candidate for the 76ers' head coaching job, and that a deal could be imminent.
A league source said the Sixers and Rivers are working through details and the job is his to turn down. The former Los Angeles Clippers coach interviewed on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that he watched the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with the Sixers owners that night.
One source said that Rivers wasn’t going to leave town without an offer. Another source said the expectation is the Sixers will announce Rivers as their next coach. The team had intended to make the coaching hire as early as Thursday.
Yet as of early Thursday afternoon, he was publicly regarded as just the favorite to get the job. Mike D’Antoni, the former coach of the Houston Rockets, remains a candidate. Former Clippers assistant Ty Lue is out of the mix.
So what’s the holdup, considering there’s mutual interest on both sides? Could they be negotiating?
With the Clippers, Rivers had a say in personnel decisions.
It’s no secret that the Sixers are looking to add basketball minds to their front office. The team has said it is looking for an addition that would rank below general manager Elton Brand.
This comes after multiple league sources had said the team was inquiring about the possibility of hiring a president of basketball operations.
But could Rivers' background as a former coach/president of basketball operations change the Sixers' mindset? He might have the leverage in getting what he wants. He checks all the credibility boxes.
The 58-year-old won the NBA coach of the year in 2000 as head coach of the Orlando Magic. Eight years later, he led the Boston Celtics to the NBA title. Rivers is widely respected around the league, and had a hand in changing the culture with the Clippers.
Los Angeles acquired him on June 25, 2013 in a trade from the Celtics for an unprotected 2015 NBA first-round draft pick. He was named the Clippers coach and senior vice president of basketball operations. Rivers led the Clippers to a franchise-record 57 wins and the third seed in the Western Conference during his first season with the Clippers.
However, his toughest battle and perhaps accomplishment was keeping the team together after TMZ released an audiotape containing racially insensitive remarks by then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling during the 2014 first-round playoffs vs. the Golden State Warriors.
The team promoted him to president of basketball operations/coach on June 16, 2014. He had final say of basketball matters.
Rivers gave up his president position on Aug. 4, 2017, but continued to split responsibility for basketball matters with Lawrence Frank, the executive vice president of basketball operations.
Rivers may want to have a say on his roster and decision-making, especially when he has some leverage.
The New Orleans Pelicans are also interested in him. Rivers is owed more than $18 million in the final two seasons of his Clippers contract. He could opt to sit out the next two seasons and collect his money if a deal isn’t to his liking.
In order to bring on a coach of Rivers' status might require a huge investment in regards to contract, staff and player-personnel decisions even if it doesn’t come with a title.
Plus, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday the league is in discussions with the six NBA teams with head-coaching openings to make sure there is a diverse set of candidates.
There are only four Black head coaches in the 30-team league after Rivers, Nate McMillian and Alvin Gentry, who are Black, were recently fired.
“There is a certain natural ebb and flow to the hiring and firing, frankly, of coaches, but the number is too low right now,” Silver said. “And again, I think we should — let’s talk again after we fill these six positions and see where we are, because I know we can do better, and I think we will do better.”