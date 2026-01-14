Sixers’ Dominick Barlow leaves Cavaliers game with back contusion
Barlow had to be helped to the locker room after awkwardly falling when his shot was blocked by Cleveland's Evan Mobley early in the second half.
The 76ers’ forward was diagnosed with a back contusion and did not return.
He had two points on 1-for-3 shooting and two rebounds in 8:04 of playing time before suffering the injury. The team would suffer a major loss if he were forced to miss considerable time. He has been the Sixers’ glue guy in the starting lineup while grabbing rebounds and playing solid defense.
Barlow also missed nine games earlier this season with a right-elbow laceration.
The fourth-year veteran, who’s on a two-way contract, entered Wednesday’s game averaging career highs of 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.