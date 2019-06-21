Horford’s emergence as a potential Sixers target is another reason to wonder if there is something significant brewing under the surface. The only way it would make sense is if Butler leaves. In that situation, the hope would be that the addition of Horford at the four and helping to protect the rim would make up for the defensive drop-off that would come with having Harris guarding the perimeter rather than Butler. It would also eliminate the need for the Sixers to spend additional money on a backup center, something they would almost certainly have to do if they replace Butler with another wing.