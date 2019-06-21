Elton Brand, the Sixers general manager, was going to do whatever it took to get Thybulle, even if it meant calling Celtics GM Danny Ainge. Even if it meant letting go of one of the Sixers’ high second-round picks. In the end, that’s what it took. The Sixers sent the the 24th and 33rd picks in the draft to the Celtics to move up to No. 20 and pick the guy who had been on the Sixers’ radar for four years.