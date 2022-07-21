The 76ers announced on Thursday a proposal to build a new $1.3 billion arena at 10th and Market Streets, a plan that would also call for demolition of a block of the Fashion District (the former Gallery) shopping center.

The project would take up to nine years to construct, meaning it will be available just as the Sixers’ lease expires in 2031 at the Wells Fargo Center, where the team has played for more than 15 years.

» READ MORE: The Sixers want to build a new $1.3 billion arena in Center City

Fans, players, and Philly residents went to social media to react to the news following the announcement.

Sixers star Joel Embiid

Sixers star Joel Embiid even cracked a joke via Twitter about the nine-year construction when he quoted the year the arena would open and used the old-man emoji. Embiid would be 37 years old when the new arena opens.

Sixers fans

Fans also made jokes on social media about the idea of the Sixers’ arena being located downtown.

One mentioned concern about the lack of success in the Fashion District, and if it could affect the arena’s ability to financially succeed in that particular area.

Others, on the other hand, saw the arena proposal as an investment to bring more economic opportunity into the area for clothing stores, restaurants and public transportation. One person wrote, “So much cool potential to celebrate history.”

Local media member

On-air talent & producer Natalie Egenolf engaged in arena talk, stating her opinion on the matter and responding to comments made about transportation.

Of course, not everyone is happy to hear about the news. One fan expressed their concerns of arena being under construction for a long period of time.

The proposed location has a variety of options for public transportation, including SEPTA’s Jefferson Station and a Market-Frankford subway stop, as well as a short walk from the PATCO trains to South Jersey.