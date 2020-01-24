NEW YORK — Frank Vogel, 1991 Wildwood High graduate and first-year Lakers head coach, is eager to return home for Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. game at the Wells Fargo Center against the 76ers.
His only regret from a sports standpoint is that the Eagles still aren’t playing.
Vogel calls himself a “diehard” Eagles fan. He still gets chills talking about the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory: Feb. 4, 2018, when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33.
“It was one of the best sports moments in my life,” he said before Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.
Apparently, the passion runs in the family. Vogel was still the Orlando Magic coach when the Eagles participated in the Super Bowl. His team was in Miami on Super Bowl Sunday because it had a game the next night against the Heat.
“I flew my dad down because I said, ‘Dad, if they win, we have to watch this together,’ ” Vogel said.
So the elder Vogel, also named Frank, departed the cold of Wildwood for the warmth of Miami and enjoyed the game with his son. It was a magical time (pun intended) for father and son.
“We had a viewing party that night, and it was such a fun time," said Vogel, whose Magic beat the Heat the next night, 111-109.
Vogel says following the Eagles has been a lifelong passion.
“Growing up in South Jersey, I have always been an Eagles fan,” he said. “I don’t paint my face or anything like that, but I deeply care about the team.”