The Sixers have decided to bring back Furkan Korkmaz after all, signing the reserve shooter to a two-year contract.
Korkmaz, who missed most of the second half of last season with a knee injury, was no longer thought to be part of the team’s plans. In October, the Sixers declined a third-year team option on Korkmaz, a 6-7 two-guard, seemingly with the intent on letting him walk into free agency.
He told the Inquirer back in October, “I just want to play ... This is my second year. I just need to play.” He was averaging less than five minutes per game at that point in the season.
Korkmaz will play for the league minimum $1.6 million in 2019-20. The second year of his contract is not guaranteed until July 10, 2020.
The move actually saved the Sixers a little more than $400,000. Korkmaz would have made $2.03 million had the Sixers picked up his option back in October.
Korkmaz, who turned 22 on Wednesday, played in 48 games last season, averaging about six points in 14 minutes per. He appeared in four playoff games. The Sixers drafted Korkmaz 26th overall in 2016.