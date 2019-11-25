TORONTO — Furkan Korkmaz moved well in a shooting drill after Monday morning’s shootaround at Scotiabank Arena.
The 76ers can only hope that’s a great thing for them for Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
The team’s sharpshooting reserve guard will return to action against the Raptors (11-4) after missing Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat because of a sprained left ankle. Meanwhile, Sixers backup center Kyle O’Quinn will be sidelined with a left calf strain. O’Quinn suffered that injury in the fourth quarter of the 113-86 victory over the Heat.
But Korkmaz has been receiving treatment twice a day on his ankle since injuring it in Friday’s 115-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
He suffered the injury while trying to contest a shot by Marco Belinelli. Korkmaz landed on the former Sixer’s foot but remained in the game. However, his ankle was in a lot of pain and swollen when he woke up Saturday.
"I feel better right now,” he said. “This is my third day” after the injury.
Korkmaz is averaging 9.5 points and 23.0 minutes a game in 15 games, including five starts. He’s shooting 38.9% on three-pointers.
O’Quinn is averaging 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.2 minutes. He has played in 13 of the Sixers’ 16 games.
The Sixers (11-5) are 4-5 on the road. They snapped their five-game road losing streak Nov. 17 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are 6-0 at home.
Toronto power forward Serge Ibaka (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry (fractured left thumb), Patrick McCaw (left knee surgery), Stanley Johnson (left groin stress reaction) and Dewan Hernandez (right thumb sprain) are all out.